WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: michigan | voting | noncitizens | forlini | voter records

Michigan Clerk Flags Noncitizens in Jury, Voter Databases

By    |   Tuesday, 13 January 2026 02:31 PM EST

Michigan's Macomb County clerk Anthony Forlini said that a review of jury duty records uncovered noncitizens in state databases, including individuals who appeared in Michigan voter registration records.

"Macomb County is Michigan's third largest county," Forlini said in a release. "The fact we have discovered this egregious flaw indicates to me there may be a much larger issue throughout the State that needs investigation."

Forlini said his office identified 239 noncitizens who were pulled for possible jury service with a local judicial circuit court over just four months.

After reviewing those names, Forlini said his office cross-checked the records against the state's Qualified Voter File and found that 14 of the noncitizens had been registered to vote at some point.

Forlini, a Republican candidate for Michigan secretary of state, said the discovery points to significant problems with how state databases are managed.

He said Michigan jury pools are generated through random selection from the state's driver's license database, which does not consistently verify citizenship.

County administrators said that the process resulted in individuals who are legally ineligible for jury service receiving a summons.

Forlini said that discovery led his office to a deeper internal review comparing jury pool records with the Qualified Voter File.

Among the 14 noncitizens who appeared in voter registration records, at least one record indicated possible participation in multiple elections.

Forlini said, "The secretary of state's office under Jocelyn Benson should have caught this years ago. This reeks of malfeasance and mismanagement. As soon as I am elected to secretary of state, I will investigate to the fullest degree possible. This simply cannot be allowed."

Forlini told The Detroit News that potential jurors are selected from among the state's pool of driver's license applicants, which is maintained by the Michigan Department of State.

"Frequently, noncitizens slip through because citizenship was not flagged in the secretary of State database," Forlini said.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State said the office has encouraged Forlini to submit his findings to the Bureau of Elections for investigation.

"Only U.S. citizens who are Michigan residents, are 18 years old by Election Day, and are not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison can vote in Michigan elections," spokesperson Cheri Hardmon said.

Forlini said the driver's license application process relies heavily on self-reported information and automatically registers applicants to vote unless they opt out.

"The problem is, if you look at voter registration, it's just one question, one checkbox that says, ‘Are you a U.S. citizen?' and if you check yes, you're in," Forlini said.

He is urging the state to cross-check driver's license applicants against federal noncitizen databases, arguing that other states already use the system.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Michigan's Macomb County clerk and secretary of state candidate Anthony Forlini says a review of jury duty records uncovered noncitizens in state databases, including individuals who appeared in Michigan voter registration records.
michigan, voting, noncitizens, forlini, voter records
449
2026-31-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved