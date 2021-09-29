×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Law Enforcement | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | michigan | nurse

Michigan Nurse Arrested for Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

a man holds a vaccine passport card
(Antwon McMullen/Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:14 PM

A nurse in Michigan was arrested Wednesday for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Bethann Kierczak, 37, was arrested and faces charges for theft or embezzlement pertaining to a healthcare benefit program and theft of government property, according to The Hill. Two other Michigan residents were arrested as well.

"These arrests reflect our deep commitment to protecting the health of our community and preventing this dangerous fraud from affecting our most vulnerable citizens," acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin stated. "Regardless of whether an individual choses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements. Importing these cards is a crime. Selling these cards is a crime. We will continue to investigate these crimes and prosecute them accordingly."

Prosecutors allege Kierczak sold the cards, which she stole from a Veterans Affairs hospital, for $150 to $200 over Facebook messenger. They added, Kierczak used stolen or embezzled vaccine lot numbers to make the cards appear more authentic.

Federal records indicate federal agents have retrieved fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in states such as Tennessee, Hawaii, and North Carolina.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A nurse in Michigan was arrested Wednesday for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
michigan, nurse, fake, vaccination, cards, arrested
183
2021-14-29
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved