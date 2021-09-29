Michigan Nurse Arrested for Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

A nurse in Michigan was arrested Wednesday for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Bethann Kierczak, 37, was arrested and faces charges for theft or embezzlement pertaining to a healthcare benefit program and theft of government property, according to The Hill. Two other Michigan residents were arrested as well.

"These arrests reflect our deep commitment to protecting the health of our community and preventing this dangerous fraud from affecting our most vulnerable citizens," acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin stated. "Regardless of whether an individual choses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements. Importing these cards is a crime. Selling these cards is a crime. We will continue to investigate these crimes and prosecute them accordingly."

Prosecutors allege Kierczak sold the cards, which she stole from a Veterans Affairs hospital, for $150 to $200 over Facebook messenger. They added, Kierczak used stolen or embezzled vaccine lot numbers to make the cards appear more authentic.

Federal records indicate federal agents have retrieved fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in states such as Tennessee, Hawaii, and North Carolina.