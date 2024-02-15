Mich. GOP Candidate Wants Biden to Campaign With Dem Rep. Scholten

Republican entrepreneur Michael Markey, who is running to unseat Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., is encouraging President Joe Biden to visit western Michigan and campaign with the incumbent.

Scholten, a first-term congresswoman in a seat held by Republicans for 20 years until 2022, votes with Biden more than 96% of the time.

Markey's suggestion comes as Republicans are trying to retain control of the U.S. House in November's general election. Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election in New York on Tuesday to cut the GOP”s slim majority in the chamber to just a 219-212.

"I encourage President Biden to come tour Michigan's 3rd District and see his policies in action here in West Michigan," Markey wrote in a statement to Newsmax on Thursday.

"After last week's findings by special prosecutor [Robert] Hur, Democrats want President Biden to get out more to show that he is mentally fit to serve another term. I think it's a great idea, and West Michigan is the best place to do it, with Hillary Scholten being one of his strongest allies in Congress."

Hur released a report last week that found Biden "willfully" retained and disclosed highly classified materials when he was a private citizen, but will not prosecute him because jurors likely would see "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Markey says a visit by the president to the district "would be a great opportunity for Hillary Scholten and President Biden to share what they think are successes with our district."

"Runaway inflation and Bidenomics, chaos at our southern border, and rising crime rates are policy successes in the eyes of Biden and Scholten," Markey said. "Joe and Hillary owe hardworking West Michigan families an explanation of their reckless policies if they expect to earn their vote."

Newsmax reached out to Scholten's office for comment regarding Markey's suggestion that Biden campaign with her.