Michele Singer Reiner Shot Trump's 'Art of the Deal' Cover Photo

The late Michele Singer Reiner was an accomplished photographer whose work included the original cover image for President Donald Trump's bestselling 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal."

Singer Reiner was found dead Sunday alongside her husband, famed filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, in what police are investigating as a double homicide at the couple's Los Angeles home.

While Rob Reiner made no secret of his hatred for Trump, Michele Reiner's history with the president was less known.

She built a distinct career behind the camera and in Hollywood, according to Digital Camera World.

Before marrying Rob Reiner in 1989, she shot what her IMDb page credits as the cover photo for Trump's "The Art of the Deal," a piece of pop-culture history that remains instantly recognizable decades later.

Rob Reiner's directing credits — including "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," and "A Few Good Men" — have long made him a household name.

The couple's origin story also became part of movie lore.

He credited meeting his future wife with influencing "When Harry Met Sally" and the film's famously optimistic ending.

They enjoyed a real-life romance that, according to accounts, changed the tone of a movie that was initially headed for a more cynical conclusion, the New York Post reported.

She also appeared in the 1994 Steve Martin comedy "Mixed Nuts" and earned producing credits on projects tied to her husband's work, including the documentary "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," for which the pair received an Emmy nomination, the Post reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the residence Sunday afternoon and discovered two victims, later identified in multiple reports as Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, with investigators believing they suffered stab wounds.

The Associated Press, citing a law-enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity, later reported that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody and booked, with online jail records showing a $4 million bail set as the investigation continued.

The charges for the younger Reiner were not immediately clear.

Authorities have not publicly laid out a motive. The investigation remains ongoing.