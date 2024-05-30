Michael Rapaport: Trump Guilty Verdict Will Fuel WH Win

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is predicting former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his business records fraud trial in New York City will vault him right into the Oval Office.

In a post on X, Rapaport said he's even laid down some cash on the bet.

"I'm predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it," Netflix’s Atypical star wrote.

Trump declared the Thursday guilty verdict as a "disgrace."

"The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here," the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said outside the courtroom. "We'll fight to the end.”

Earlier this month, Rapaport "unendorsed" President Joe Biden in an X-rated takedown for his refusal to send weapons to Israel.