Dells Pledge $6.25B to Seed Millions of 'Trump Accounts'

Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell on Tuesday announced a $6.25 billion commitment to help millions of American children build long-term wealth through newly created tax-advantaged investment accounts — a massive private-sector boost to a federal initiative tied to the "one big, beautiful bill" signed into law under President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNBC, Michael Dell said the effort by him and his wife, Susan Dell, is designed to support families "from the start" and encourage saving as children grow.

Michael Dell argued that early investment accounts can improve life outcomes, helping young people graduate, buy homes, and start businesses — the kind of upward mobility conservatives have long championed as the antidote to dependency and generational poverty.

The Dells' pledge aligns with the new federal program that allows parents to open special accounts for children under 18 with Social Security numbers.

Under the federal plan, U.S. citizens born from the beginning of 2025 through 2028 will receive a $1,000 federal grant to seed what are known as "Trump accounts."

Parents will be able to open and contribute to the accounts beginning July 4, 2026, with IRS guidance still forthcoming, according to CNBC.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is also stepping in for children not covered by the federal birth-year window.

The Dells committed to seed Trump accounts with $250 for children age 10 and younger who were born before Jan. 1, 2025.

Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Dells, said the funds are expected to cover roughly 25 million children age 10 and younger in ZIP codes where median income is $150,000 or less.

"We want to help the children that weren't part of the government program," Michael Dell told CNBC.

The accounts are designed to invest in low-cost, diversified funds that track a U.S. stock index, a structure supporters say gives children a stake in American growth and aligns with free-market principles.

Hedge fund manager Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital and founder of Invest America, said the seed money is a start, but the real goal is to create a culture of saving by nudging parents and communities to contribute over time.

Dell Technologies has pledged to match the federal $1,000 grants deposited into accounts for newborn children of employees, expanding the impact through corporate participation.

Originally called "MAGA accounts," Trump accounts were created in the House's late revision of the bill that was passed.

While the new accounts have fewer tax advantages than some alternatives such as 529 plans or Roth IRAs, proponents say their simplicity and scale could make them a powerful tool.

Michael Dell said he has spoken with other major philanthropists and hopes more will follow.

"What we hope is that every child sees a future worth saving for," he said.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.