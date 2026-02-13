Pathologist on Epstein Autopsy: 'Evidence Points Toward Homicide'

A veteran forensic pathologist who witnessed Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy is again calling for a deeper review of the convicted sex offender's jailhouse death, saying newly released documents only reinforce his belief that Epstein was murdered.

Dr. Michael Baden, a well-known medical examiner who served as New York City's chief medical examiner in the 1970s, said he was alarmed by what he observed during the August 2019 postmortem exam.

Baden previously went public with his view, declaring that "the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide."

"That was my opinion at that time, and I still stand by it," he told The Telegraph in an interview published Friday. "The autopsy findings are much more consistent with a crushing injury caused by homicidal strangulation than caused by hanging by suicide."

Baden argues that documents released in the Epstein files strengthen his contention that the official suicide ruling was reached too quickly, before all questions were answered.

He also said the newly disclosed information suggests suspicious activity inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center at the time — including a flash of orange on surveillance video that appeared to resemble a possible inmate — should not have been waved away as "foolish conspiracies."

"Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted," Baden said.

The retired medical examiner attended the autopsy at the request of Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, who has long maintained his brother was murdered.

He and then-Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson initially agreed the findings were inconclusive and that "more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death," Baden said.

Newly released documents also show Epstein's cause of death was first marked as pending, which Baden believes supports the idea that investigators were waiting for additional information.

But five days later, Sampson declared Epstein's death a suicide by hanging, a decision that Baden said surprised him.

"I have not seen any evidence of further study, nothing that indicated further investigation into the cause of death," Baden told British newspaper. "The autopsy findings are much more consistent with a crushing injury caused by homicidal strangulation than caused by hanging by suicide."

Baden pointed to three fractures in Epstein's neck, saying he has never seen those injuries in a hanging suicide during his decadeslong career.

"Even one fracture, we have to investigate the possibility of a homicide. Two definitely warrant a full investigation," he said. "Findings in textbooks never see those fractures, and neither have I."

The doctor also disputed claims that the injuries matched a makeshift noose fashioned from a bedsheet.

"It wasn't smooth like the sheet; the markings [on Epstein's neck] would have required a different type of material," Baden said.

Sampson has repeatedly dismissed claims of strangulation and defended her office's findings, and the suicide ruling has been accepted by the Trump administration.