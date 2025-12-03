WATCH TV LIVE

1 Dead, 1 Injured in MGM Casino Shooting Near D.C.

By    |   Wednesday, 03 December 2025 02:20 PM EST

One man was reportedly killed and another injured Wednesday in a shooting at the MGM National Harbor, a hotel and casino just south of Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County police confirmed the fatality to local 7News, saying the second victim — also a man — was grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators have not disclosed a motive but believe the incident was not random.

The investigation remains active, and police have not released a description of the suspect or any additional details about what led to the gunfire.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


