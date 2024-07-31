Mexico Will Not Participate in OAS Meeting on Venezuela, Says President

The Mexican government will not participate in the Organization of American States' (OAS) meeting on Venezuela's election, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"We do not agree with the OAS' biased attitude," he said during his daily press conference.

The OAS election observation department said on Tuesday it cannot recognize the results by Venezuela's national electoral council declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday's disputed vote.

The 35-member regional body, which is to meet about Venezuela on Wednesday, said Venezuela's National Election Council (CNE) had shown itself biased towards the government.

The CNE said Maduro had won with 51% of votes, but the opposition said the 73% of vote tallies to which it has access showed its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had more than twice as many votes as Maduro.

Lopez Obrador said he would "wait until they finish counting the votes... If the electoral authority confirms this trend, we will recognize the government elected by the people of Venezuela, because that is democracy."

Protests have erupted in Venezuela, while the United States and various Latin American leaders have rejected the results or said greater transparency is needed.

"The events of election night confirm a coordinated strategy, unfolding over recent months, to undermine the integrity of the electoral process," the OAS body's report said.

It contained accounts of illegalities and malpractices that occurred in this and past Venezuelan elections.

"The evidence shows an effort by the regime to ignore the will of the majority expressed in the polls by millions of Venezuelan men and women," the report said.

"What happened shows, once again, that the CNE, its authorities and the Venezuelan electoral system are at the service of the executive power, not citizens."