×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | usmca | trade | dispute | canada | corn | oil

Mexico Hit by Trade Arbitration Proceedings by US, Canadian Firms

Saturday, 22 July 2023 06:19 PM EDT

Mexico has been hit with three sets of trade arbitration proceedings in the past few days, according to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

First Majestic Silver and Silver Bull Resources, both Canadian companies, as well as U.S. food firm Arbor Confections have filed cases against Mexico, ICSID said in brief statements issued between Thursday and Friday.

The proceedings all invoked the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which replaced NAFTA. The statements did not set out what sort of redress the companies were seeking.

In June, Silver Bull said it would likely soon be filing a request for arbitration against Mexico over its Sierra Mojada project on a claim worth at least $178 million.

Arbitration magazine CIAR Global said the Arbor Confections claim relates to a leasing contract for an industrial warehouse in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. The firm could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2021, First Majestic said it had started arbitration proceedings against Mexico following a tax dispute. It was not clear if and how the latest filing related to that issue. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to tighten state control of natural resources and the energy market, sparking trade disputes with the United States and Canada over the energy sector and corn.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Mexico has been hit with three sets of trade arbitration proceedings in the past few days, according to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
mexico, usmca, trade, dispute, canada, corn, oil
235
2023-19-22
Saturday, 22 July 2023 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved