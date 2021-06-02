NY Mets Pitcher Accuses Broadcaster of Making Racist Comment

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has accused Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly of making a comment with "racist undertones" during Tuesday night's game between the teams.

Stroman was pitching when Brenly, a former field manager, commented about the player’s head covering under his cap, The Hill reported.

"Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets," joked Brenly, referring to the late Hall of Fame pitcher.

After the game, which Arizona won 6-5 in 10 innings, Stroman took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Brenly.

"Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!" Stroman tweeted.

Stroman, who has been vocal about social justice, also commented when retweeting a post that said, "I am not surprised by this type of language towards African-American athletes. It’s the blatant racism and it’s been going on for a long time."

"Since I can’t say it because media will turn this against me somehow…(emoji)," Stroman said.

The pitcher also retweeted a series of tweets from users in support of him and calling out Brenly.

"This is racist and it is unacceptable. Stroman deserves an apology. A league and its teams, forever pledging commitment to increased inclusivity, need to demand better," tweeted Chelsea Jones, national baseball reporter for the Washington Post.

"Bob Brenly's remark about Marcus Stroman on the Arizona broadcast of last night’s game illustrates a culture in baseball that poses a far greater risk to the sport’s long-term health than the occasional 18-inning game," Chris McShane tweeted.

"Major League Baseball must make it clear that remarks like the one Bob Brenly made about Marcus Stroman last night have no place in the sport," tweeted Amazin’ Avenue, which reports Mets news.

Brenly, a former major league catcher, helped take the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series title.

Bally Sports Arizona, which broadcasts Diamondbacks games, has not yet commented on the situation.

"Diamondbacks' Bally Sports broadcast booth currently game planning how they want to handle Bob Brenly’s durag comment on Marcus Stroman," Daily News reporter Deesha Thosar tweeted.

"Overheard: 'We know there’s not a racist bone in your body.'"

During the game, Stroman was at the center of a near altercation as both teams rushed the field following the final out in the fifth inning.

As the Mets were heading to their dugout, Arizona’s Josh Rojas yelled at Stroman. Players on each team’s bench and in the bullpens emptied onto the field, but order was restored without punches thrown, according to the New York Post.