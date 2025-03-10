Report: Meta 'Do Not Rehire' List Even Bars Good Performers

Meta keeps a secret "do not rehire" list of some former employees who can't get past a second round of interviews even with sign-off from a company vice president and good performance records in their previous stints, reported Business Insider.

The news outlet spoke with five former employees who said managers could add former employees to a "do not hire list" in minutes, though a Meta spokesperson disputed that claim.

There are "clear criteria for when someone is marked ineligible for rehire that are applied to all departing employees," the spokesperson told Business Insider.

"We determine, at the time of separation, the reason for the employee's departure — policy violation, performance termination, voluntary resignation, etc.," they continued. "That, along with the last rating prior to separation and any other recent performance signals, determines whether an employee is eligible for rehire or not."

The person added that there are "checks and balances in the process so that a single manager cannot unilaterally tag someone ineligible without support."

One engineer told Business Insider he had applied for nearly 20 positions before being told by a hiring manager that Meta's recruiting team had forbidden the manager from contacting the engineer because they were deemed "ineligible for rehire."

"That was the first time I had a real indication that I was on some kind of list," the engineer told Business Insider.

Two former managers verified that Meta had internal "do not rehire" lists.

"If a manager didn't like you, it wasn't hard to put someone on a list," one former manager said.