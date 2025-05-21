WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Tees Off on Springsteen in Golf Meme

By    |   Wednesday, 21 May 2025 11:27 AM EDT

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and X Wednesday to share a video meme that shows Trump teeing off with a golf shot, jokingly hitting liberal musician Bruce Springsteen in the back as he trips up the stage.

The Springsteen clip appears to be from a trip and fall during his 2023 European tour.

Springsteen put himself in Trump's driver's proverbial crosshairs by continuing to politic for Democrats, something he has done since using his music to campaign against former President Ronald Reagan in the early 80s.

Kicking off his latest European tour last week in Manchester, England, Springsteen told the crowd, "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!

"There's some very weird, strange and dangerous sh** going on out there right now," he continued. "In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now.

"In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now."

The commentary brought about a Trump rebuttal both ripping Springsteen as "dumb as a rock" and alleging former Vice President Kamala Harris and the musician should be investigated for illegal campaign contributions.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


