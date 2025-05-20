Trump Meme Coin Is 'Tracker' of President's Success

Almost everyone is talking about the rise of crypto and meme coins, with a special focus on a the big game-changer: the Trump meme coin.

The coin is aptly called $Trump and trades on the Solana blockchain.

It’s extremely popular.

As of this writing it’s trading at a value of over $13 a coin, giving the outstanding market cap for the coins of about $2.6 billion.

Why has $Trump coin been so successful?

For years, the financial establishment, the regulators, the banks, the exchanges -- they all looked at cryptocurrencies, especially meme coins, with a skeptical eye.

They were often branded as scams or the wild west of finance.

Not anymore.

A new Golden Age of Crypto-America has begun.

President Donald Trump has not only embraced Bitcoin, he’s vowed to make America the crypto capital of the world.

But wait, there’s more.

Jonas Salk famously used his vaccine on himself to show its benefits. In his Salk moment, Trump decided to put his famous brand on a meme coin.

One of the most valuable brands on earth and Donald Trump not only embraces meme coins but adds his famous name to it.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill celebrity meme coin. This is Trump we're talking about.

And Trump is much more than a brand, he’s president of the United States.

The launch of his meme coin isn't just a financial venture; it's the ultimate sentiment measure of Trump and his presidency.

In this hyperactive news, cycle people are now engaging, expressing their sentiment in real time in many ways.

Now they can directly express their feelings on Trump’s daily moves through his coin.

As an early adopter in the crypto space, I see this as a monumental innovation.

Whether it's investing in his ventures like Trump Media (Truth Social), or collecting his memorabilia, or playing at his golf courses, people want to be associated with Donald Trump.

Trump’s good luck has even rubbed off on allies. Rumble stock (NASDAQ: RUM) has done well, closely aligned as it is with Trump.

And Newsmax Inc. stock (NYSE: NMAX) has soared as ratings and revenues grow with its take on the Trump administration.

There are many ways to get in on the “Trump Trade” but this meme coin can be viewed as a “tracker” of the President’s performance by the minute.

It’s the ultimate polling project.

Recently on my Newsmax “Wise Guys” show, Andrew Durgee, CEO of Republic Crypto, said it best: “Investing in this is just like trading a volatility index, the VIX as it’s called measures fear in the market and people trade it every day.

“The Trump meme coin gives retail investors a chance to get in on the ground floor and express their preference by buying and selling the coin.”

If you don’t like Trump’s border policy, you might sell.

If you love Trump getting a hostage home or making a trade deal, you might buy.

$Trump is more than just a coin; it's a new-age barometer for how Trump and his policies are affecting your life.

Recently I started to look at the correlation between Trump’s “promises kept” agenda and his meme stock price. I see a very interesting pattern. Take the weeks leading up to Liberation Day.

After a blazing start, the Trump meme coin began to slip under a barrage of negative press, sometimes reaching 98% negative coverage of Trump by the lamestream media.

At one point right before Liberation Day, the coin sank as low as $9. But then came April 3rd, and tariff talks started, Scott Bessent showed leadership, and confidently expressed that many countries wanted to make deals.

Momentum from tariff progress, immigration enforcement, and Middle East gains have sent the meme coin soaring,

The coin has risen from $9 to $13 bucks as of this printing. Trump’s meme coin is up nearly 50% in just a few weeks!

Trump is up . . . and so is his coin.

I won’t say there will be a 1-to-1 correlation between Trump’s approval and the value of his coin.

But I do believe that as Trump does well and the economy rises, this $Trump coin will also increase in worth.

For centuries, candidates went to the crowd and asked the simple question “How am I doin’?”

With $Trump you can now tell POTUS how he’s doing every single day. $Trump may turn out to be the best poll around.

John Tabacco is a financial analyst with three decades of Wall Street experience. He hosts Newsmax’s “Wise Guys” and owns shares in Newsmax stock.