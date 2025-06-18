Home of Murdered Minn. Lawmaker Hortman Broken Into

A break-in was reported overnight Tuesday at the Brooklyn Park home of assassinated Minnesota Democrat Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

The former Minnesota House of Representatives speaker and her husband, Mark, were gunned down early Saturday, allegedly by Vance Boelter, a politically-motivated individual who was impersonating a police officer.

The house had been boarded up since Sunday in the wake of the shocking double homicide.

"The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary," police said, according to the New York Post. "The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don't believe anything is missing."

Authorities are asking neighbors to review their surveillance video and contact police with any information about the break-in suspect they might have caught on camera.

The Hortmans were reportedly murdered after Boelter allegedly shot and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence in Champlin.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court on Saturday, Boelter is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and is facing six charges in federal court, including stalking and murder.

Police said a list of 45 elected officials and state abortion providers was found in his vehicle, along with a cache of automatic weapons.