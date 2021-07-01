CDC Struggles to Source Rare Bacterial Infection Usually Found in Tropics

Public health leaders in Texas, Kansas and Minnesota, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are trying to determine why a rare disease normally found in the tropics have caused severe illness in three people in the U.S., according to a new CDC advisory.

Two adults and a child were infected, according to the advisory released Wednesday. One was hospitalized in March and died. The others were diagnosed in May with one facing long hospitalization. None had been out of the U.S., according to the advisory. The CDC cannot explain the sour ce of the infection, according to The Washington Post.

can infect humans or animals. The disease is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei. It is predominately found in tropical climates, especially in Southeast Asia and northern Australia. The bacteria causing melioidosis are found in contaminated water and soil. It is spread to humans through direct contact with the contaminated source, per the CDC.

The investigation follows a CDC case study on man who lived on a Texas ranch near San Antonio and suffered from a melioidosis infection. He was diagnosed in 2018, was hospitalized, and recovered. Because the ranch did not have running water, the man bought chlorinated water from a municipal utility and stored it in a tank that he cleaned regularly. The only time he had been out of the country was a trip to Monterrey, Mexico, 30 years ago.

The researchers collected samples from the water tank and nearby soil but could not find a source of the bacteria. "The source of this patient’s infection remains unknown," said the researchers in the June 2020 report. They recommended more study because the bacteria might thrive in the southwest.

Those with melioidosis may experience symptoms like an infected wound with swelling or they may experience an infection in their lungs, bloodstream or other places in their bodies. Individuals with diabetes, kidney disease, or chronic lung problems may suffer more severe melioidosis infections. Symptoms can include fever, cough, and trouble breathing. Quick diagnosis and proper medications are important to saving lives. This can be problematic if health professionals have little experience with melioidosis.

The three patients experienced symptoms including coughs, fever, fatigue, vomiting, and other issues. The patient who died had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cirrhosis. The Texas man suffered a lesion on his chest and respiratory failure. He recovered after receiving proper antibiotics.

The CDC collects data on human infections, pathogens, and risk factors that cause some individuals to contract a resistant infection. It works with domestic and international partners to improve information sharing networks to fill data gaps and find ways to more effectively report data among nations. The CDC uses different data sources to assess the scope of a problem and track antibiotic resistance. These systems work together to provide a thorough understanding of known and emerging antibiotic resistant diseases.