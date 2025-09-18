First Lady Melania, Princess Kate Enjoy 1st Solo Outing

First lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared solo on Thursday for the first time as they met with children and toured Frogmore Gardens.

Following her visit to Queen Mary's Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla, Trump joined the Princess of Wales in Frogmore Gardens, where they met Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and children from the Scouts' Squirrels program working toward their "Go Wild" badge. Frogmore is a 33-acre estate within Windsor's Home Park and lies half a mile south of Windsor Castle.

The women sat with a group of four- to six-year-olds as they worked on art projects. At one table, the children pressed inked leaves onto paper and added drawings. "This is beautiful!" said the first lady as she joined in, coloring a bear outline with a brown marker and, with the children's guidance, adding a yellow sun and green grass. "He's a happy bear, right?" the first lady asked after filling in the outline.

Before working on badges, the first lady and Princess Kate joined the children in shaking a parachute filled with balls. Later, they shared a picnic together, where a volunteer remarked to the first lady, "They're quite taken with you."

Earlier in the day, the first lady accompanied Queen Camilla on a tour of the Royal Library at Windsor, where they viewed a display of master drawings by Leonardo da Vinci and others.

Princess Kate was a Brownie as a child and has been joint president of the Scout Association since 2020.