Melania Trump Pushes Back on 'Assumptions' About Her

Melania Trump is pushing back on media "assumptions" about her amid her husband's legal woes and rumored affairs, asserting she speaks for herself.

"News organizations have made assumptions about the former first lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks," A pair of tweets from her office account Tuesday warned.

"In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims.

"We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former first lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information."

The tweets on behalf of the 52-year-old former supermodel and wife of former President Donald Trump did not call out specific stories or outlets.

People Magazine published a story Monday citing anonymous sources claiming Melania Trump did not plan to get involved in her husband's 2024 campaign, with one source saying doing so would be uncomfortable for her, and she preferred to remain out of the spotlight to focus on their son, Barron.

PageSix.com separately reported Melania Trump agreed to play a bigger part in her husband's 2024 campaign, quoting an anonymous source recounting that Donald Trump pleaded with his wife to join him on the campaign, telling her, "I really need you."

The couple lives primarily at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and were seen dining together for Easter brunch, the New York Post reported. An unnamed source told the outlet the dinner was interpreted by guests as Melania Trump saying, "I stand by my husband."

Melania Trump tweeted on her own account Easter Sunday — the first time in more than a month.

Business Insider noted neither Melania Trump nor Ivanka Trump showed up at a Mar-a-Lago event the evening of April 4, hours after the former president was charged with falsifying business records. His other children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Baron Trump attended, as did Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump's father, the news outlet reported.