Melania Trump to Speak at Zoom's AI Event for Students

First lady Melania Trump will deliver opening remarks Friday at "Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow's Leaders," a national student learning experience aimed at helping K-12 students understand how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly, creatively, and confidently.

The event will take place Jan. 16 at noon ET via Zoom Webinar and will feature a live address by Trump from the White House. The program is hosted by Zoom Communications as part of its broader effort to expand AI literacy among students and educators.

"American students and educators have a unique chance to get ahead by learning artificial intelligence before the rest of the world," Melania Trump said in a statement. "When effectively used, AI serves as a catalyst for human potential; enhancing the way we learn, create, and lead."

Zoom CEO and co-founder Eric S. Yuan said the initiative reflects the growing importance of AI education.

"AI is here to stay, and it's transforming the way we learn, work, and connect," Yuan said. "Our goal is to ensure every learner can harness the power of AI responsibly to shape a smarter, more connected future."

The event will feature educators, technologists, creators, and students already applying AI in real-world settings, including digital entrepreneur Rebecca Zamolo, astrobiologist Alyssa Carson, artist and futurist Agnieszka Pilat, and student AI enthusiast Brooke, among others.

"Zoom Ahead" is part of Zoom's wider responsible-AI strategy.

In 2025, Zoom Cares announced a $10 million, three-year commitment to expand access to AI education, including $5 million dedicated to K-12 learning. Zoom has also signed the White House's "Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education," led by the first lady.

The program is designed to give students early exposure to AI skills viewed as critical for future careers and leadership roles.