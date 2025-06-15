Mel Gibson: How Much More Can We 'Tolerate' From Dems?

Actor Mel Gibson delivered pointed comments, asking just how much are California's liberals able to "tolerate" of the "sheer incompetence or outright malevolence" of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass.

"Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass have already proven their incompetence and poor leadership during the Los Angeles wildfires," Gibson said in a podcast this weekend. "Now, as we experience rampant lawlessness and civil unrest, it's never been more clear they're unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity."

Democrat governance has proven itself to fail time and again, but it has not changed the left's level of tolerance, according to Gibson.

"Whether it's sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark: California's in a state of turmoil," he continued. "And I ask my fellow Angelenos, 'Why are Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass still in office? How much more of their destructive decision-making masquerading as leadership are we going to tolerate?'"

Gibson urged California voters to choose a new path after decades of Democrat rule.

"It's time to take back our community and our state and put the power and the privilege in the hands of competent leaders whose goals are to protect us and the way of life this nation was founded upon and promises to offer," Gibson concluded.