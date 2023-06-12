Megan Fox Slams Robby Starbuck for Criticism Over Sons' Clothes

Megan Fox has taken aim at former Congress candidate Robby Starbuck, who accused the star of forcing her sons to "wear girls' clothes."

"I really don't want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser but let me teach you something," Fox wrote in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Starbuck's tweet.

"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," Fox — who shares sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6 with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — continued before accusing Starbuck of "exploiting" her "child's gender identity."

"I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet I'm still here," Fox added.

Starbuck posted his controversial tweet Thursday, claiming he witnessed Fox's children have a "breakdown" over their clothing.

"We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park," he wrote. "I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them."

In a follow-up tweet, Starbuck alleged the incident took place around five years ago and there was a nanny and another witness present.

"It started with one and the other one chimed in. 3rd child was not involved," he wrote. "We knew California wouldn't do anything about it because the state celebrates this stuff and she's famous."

Starbuck admitted it was a "weird situation" because he had previously met Fox and she had been "very nice" to him.

"I never said anything publicly because they were so young, and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear 'boy clothes,'" Starbuck continued.

Green also responded to the former politician's allegations, saying in a statement to TMZ that Starbuck had "selfish motives."

"There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true, and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," he said.

"This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship."

Last year Fox opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Glamour, admitting there were certain challenges.

"I do have a child that suffers," she admitted. "So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this."

Fox also spoke about Noah showing interest in wearing dresses. Rather than deter him, though, she decided to educate both of them.

Noah was 2 at the time, and Fox went out and "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she continued. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

Fox explained from the time her children were young, she has "incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."