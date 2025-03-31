Trump Skeptical of Kid Rock-Pushed Bill Maher Meeting

Even if Bill Maher is criticizing the "crazy" in the Democratic Party, President Donald Trump said he is not buying it.

"I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP," Trump posted Sunday night on Truth Social. "I really didn't like the idea much, and don't like it much now, but thought it would be interesting."

Maher might be making friends on the right for being critical of the left, but ultimately he will remain a leftist critic with Trump animus because Democrats always stick together in blind loyalty to opposition, according to Trump.

"The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn't stand, they wouldn't applaud, they wouldn't smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn't be in any way 'nice,'" Trump's post continued.

Trump said he's taking the meeting only as a favor to Kid Rock, the conservative musician who lobbied for Maher to meet with the president.

"Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong?" Trump's post concluded. "In any event, I'm doing a favor for a friend.

"I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present.

"It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!"

Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time," has been critical of Democrats, including former President Joe Biden and his supporters who covered for his faults. Most recently, Maher backed Department of Government Efficiency efforts to root out leftist waste, fraud, and abuse in massive and out-of-control government spending, even calling for National Public Radio to be defunded.

"I also read my namesake, Katherine Maher, head of NPR. And, you know, she said we're completely unbiased. Give me a break, lady; I mean, they're crazy far left," Maher said on his program.

"So, I mean, I think we're past, my view, we're past the age, really, where the government, first of all, why do we need to subsidize?

"And we're so polarized. These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn't hate each other and weren't at each other's throats and didn't think each other was an existential threat.

"In that world, you can't have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private."