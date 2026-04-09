Medical Examiner on Leave Over Potential Trump Death Post

A medical examiner in Duval County, Florida, has been placed on paid administrative leave following a social media post in which he appeared to wish for President Donald Trump's death.

"Mr. [Bob] Pfalzgraf has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the situation," the city of Jacksonville said in a statement, according to local news station News4Jax.

Pfalzgraf, who earns $306,653 per year as the county's medical examiner, posted on X on Monday: "I'm looking forward to the big beautiful obituary," in apparent reference to Trump's spending package.

Pfalzgraf told the Daily Mail on Thursday that he had "no comment until the city speaks to me."

When asked if he knew when that might be, Pfalzgraf responded, "No clue."

A city spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Pfalzgraf's leave "will not impact the daily operations of the medical examiner's office."

"There are multiple medical examiners on staff," the spokesperson added.