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Tags: medical examiner | trump | social media post | death wish | bob pfalzgraf | florida

Medical Examiner on Leave Over Potential Trump Death Post

By    |   Thursday, 09 April 2026 04:42 PM EDT

A medical examiner in Duval County, Florida, has been placed on paid administrative leave following a social media post in which he appeared to wish for President Donald Trump's death.

"Mr. [Bob] Pfalzgraf has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the situation," the city of Jacksonville said in a statement, according to local news station News4Jax.

Pfalzgraf, who earns $306,653 per year as the county's medical examiner, posted on X on Monday: "I'm looking forward to the big beautiful obituary," in apparent reference to Trump's spending package.

Pfalzgraf told the Daily Mail on Thursday that he had "no comment until the city speaks to me."

When asked if he knew when that might be, Pfalzgraf responded, "No clue."

A city spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Pfalzgraf's leave "will not impact the daily operations of the medical examiner's office."

"There are multiple medical examiners on staff," the spokesperson added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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A medical examiner in Duval County, Florida, has been placed on paid administrative leave following a social media post in which he appeared to wish for President Donald Trump's death.
medical examiner, trump, social media post, death wish, bob pfalzgraf, florida
152
2026-42-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 04:42 PM
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