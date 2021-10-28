MRC Poll: Big Tech Censoring Hunter Laptop Story Is 'Election Interference'

A majority of likely American voters believe Big Tech censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story amounted to "election inference" that swung the election in favor of President Joe Biden last October.

Nearly 52% say "Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites' censoring of the now confirmed Hunter Biden email story constitutes election inference," according to the October poll from McLaughlin & Associates.

"It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election," Media Research Center President L. Brent Bozell wrote in the analysis of the poll. "The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark. During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's foreign dealings, the media and the Big Tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up.

"Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post's reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation."

The Post reported a laptop from President Joe Biden's son was dropped off at a repairman in Delaware and never recovered. The contents of the laptop showed a number of potential criminal activities, including some that might have spurred an FBI investigation of money laundering.

Also, the laptop reports revealed potential influence peddling schemes by the son of the former vice president before and after Joe Biden left the Obama administration.

The silencing of the story was rebuked by former President Donald Trump and his campaign officials before and after the election as having impacted the election result.

Nearly one-third of respondents (29.6%) said they would have been "less likely" to vote for Biden if Big Tech had shown the truth of the Hunter Biden laptop and made the public aware of the "evidence Joe Biden lied about his knowledge of his son Hunter's overseas business dealings."

That included even 15.6% of Democrats saying they would have been less likely to vote for Biden.

Almost half of likely voters polled (49.2%) also said it was not "appropriate for Facebook and Twitter to block this story about Joe Biden from being seen by their users before the election."

"People are finally catching on to how much we're getting manipulated by Big Tech," Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told The Washington Free Beacon.

"How can democratically elected countries survive if Big Tech decides it wants to pick who wins the election?"

The Media Research Center with McLaughlin & Associates polled 1,000 likely voters Oct. 14-18. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.