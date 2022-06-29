×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: medal of honor | wwii | hershel woody williams

Last Medal of Honor Recipient From WWII Dies at 98

Hershel "Woody" Williams smiles
(AP)

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:07 PM EDT

At the height of World War II, 18-year-old Hershel "Woody" Williams tried to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but a recruiter told the 5-foot-6 dairy farmer: "Go home, you're too short."

The height requirement soon changed, according to a foundation named for Williams, who joined the Marines and went on to earn the Medal of Honor after single-handedly taking out a series of Japanese positions in the bloodiest battles on Iwo Jima. Williams died Wednesday at 98 years old.

Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War Two, died at a hospital in his home state of West Virginia, according to the U.S. military and the Woody Williams Foundation, a nonprofit serving military families.

"Today, America lost not just a valiant Marine and a Medal of Honor recipient, but an important link to our Nation’s fight against tyranny in the Second World War," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement Wednesday.

In 2017, the U.S. Navy christened the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, an expeditionary mobile base.

The 1945 battle for the strategic island of Iwo Jima took the lives of 7,000 Marines. When he hit Iwo Jima's black sands, Williams crawled through piles of dead Marines wrapped in their ponchos and the wreckage of destroyed U.S. tanks to find his company facing the enemy with nothing but bomb craters for cover, according to a 2021 profile of Williams in the Tennessean newspaper.

After the war he worked for what is now the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years and later established his foundation. He also ran a horse farm in West Virginia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
At the height of World War II, 18-year-old Hershel "Woody" Williams tried to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but a recruiter told the 5-foot-6 dairy farmer: "Go home, you're too short."
medal of honor, wwii, hershel woody williams
271
2022-07-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved