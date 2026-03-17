South Carolina Measles Cases Rise to 997, Officials Warn

Measles cases in South Carolina surged to 997 on Tuesday, state health data showed, including one additional infection since Friday.

Officials have warned the widening outbreak could last weeks or months amid lagging vaccine uptake.

Here are some details:

* At least eight people are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus, and none in isolation

* Of those infected, 932 were unvaccinated, 20 were partially vaccinated, 26 were fully vaccinated, and 19 had unknown vaccination status

* The outbreak, which began in October, has been centered in the northwest part of the state, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg

* South Carolina is taking the help of a dozen infectious-disease specialists from the CDC Foundation to help manage the nation's largest measles outbreak in over 30 years

* Most cases were reported in children in the 5-17 age group followed by those below five years of age

* As of March 12, 1,362 measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026, CDC's latest data showed