WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: measles | south carolina | cases | health department

South Carolina Measles Cases Rise to 997, Officials Warn

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 02:30 PM EDT

Measles cases in South Carolina surged to 997 on Tuesday, state health data showed, including one additional infection since Friday.

Officials have warned the widening outbreak could last weeks or months amid lagging vaccine uptake.

Here are some details:

* At least eight people are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus, and none in isolation

* Of those infected, 932 were unvaccinated, 20 were partially vaccinated, 26 were fully vaccinated, and 19 had unknown vaccination status

* The outbreak, which began in October, has been centered in the northwest part of the state, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg

* South Carolina is taking the help of a dozen infectious-disease specialists from the CDC Foundation to help manage the nation's largest measles outbreak in over 30 years

* Most cases were reported in children in the 5-17 age group followed by those below five years of age

* As of March 12, 1,362 measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026, CDC's latest data showed

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Measles cases in South Carolina surged to 997 on Tuesday, state health data showed, including one additional infection since Friday. Officials have warned the widening outbreak could last weeks or months amid lagging vaccine uptake.
measles, south carolina, cases, health department
168
2026-30-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved