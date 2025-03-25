WATCH TV LIVE

Officials Warn of Another Measles Case in DC Area

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 04:21 PM EDT

Washington, D.C., health officials are sounding the alarm over a person carrying the measles virus who traveled through the area. The latest report of potential measles exposure is the third in a short time for D.C. and locations in Maryland and Virginia.

There's no way of knowing how many people came into contact with the person confirmed to be infected with the highly contagious virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that 9 out of 10 people who are not vaccinated and come into contact with measles will contract the virus.

D.C. Health reported the latest case involved someone traveling on an Amtrack Northeast Regional train March 19. People who were at the Amtrack concourse, Union Station in D.C., may have come in contact with the person. D.C. Health also reported that person was at a Medstar Urgent Care office in D.C. on March 22.

Health officials in D.C. reported two similar potential exposure situations in the area on March 9 and March 20, including locations in Maryland and Virginia.

Eighteen states in the U.S. now have confirmed measles cases with a total of 378 in the latest reporting period. Three people have died this year from the virus also known as rubeola.

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 04:21 PM
