Health Officials Warn of Measles Case at Major D.C. Airport

Monday, 10 March 2025 04:47 PM EDT

Virginia health officials have confirmed a passenger returning to the U.S. on a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport was afflicted with the measles. The airport and local and state health officials are now trying to contact everyone who may have come into close contact with the unidentified traveler.

The potential health risk event happened on March 5. Neither the airport nor health officials have said how many people may have been exposed to the dangerous virus. Measles is highly contagious and may lead to severe health complications for anyone who contracts the virus.

Outbreaks of measles are confirmed in at least 12 U.S. states since the start of the year. It's not known how many foreign countries are dealing with outbreaks or exposure incidents.

Virginia Health officials declined to specify where the returning traveler had visited while abroad. Details about the specific flight the passenger was on are being withheld as people who may have been exposed are contacted.

Health officials have verified the potential exposure site and time at the airport as, "Dulles International Airport (IAD): in Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5."

Infants under 12 months of age are particularly vulnerable since vaccinations cannot be administered until after a child reaches the 1-year-old mark. Anyone who suspects being exposed to measles and is not fully vaccinated is recommended to seek medical care immediately.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 10 March 2025 04:47 PM
