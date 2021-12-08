Meadows Sues Pelosi, Members of House Jan. 6 Committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the panel probing the Jan. 6 Capitol siege as he faces criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the probe.

According to Politico's review of court records, Meadows has filed legal action against Pelosi.

As the Jan. 6 select panel prepares to take action against him, Meadows has insisted that executive privilege prevents him from discussing matters pertaining to the investigation.

But the panel, in flatly rejecting that claim, has said President Joe Biden has not asserted privilege to block Meadows’ testimony. The panel maintains Meadows' claim of privilege when he is no longer working for the sitting president is misguided.

Politico said a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 panel declined to comment.

Meadows' lawyers initially signaled he would work with the panel. He did an about-face earlier this week, however.

The committee is looking at events surrounding the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Protesters were there to try disrupting Congress' certification of Trump's loss to Biden.

Critics of the Trump administration insist the former president incited supporters to storm the Capitol. Trump and allies maintain the events occurred because of public outrage over widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

The panel is looking at whether Trump and allies helped orchestrate the Capitol melee.