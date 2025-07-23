McLaughlin Poll: 77 Percent Oppose Amnesty; 56 Percent: Deport Every Illegal

President Donald Trump's deportation force has wider support than liberal media will admit, while amnesty policies have conversely wide opposition, according to the latest poll by McLaughlin & Associates.

Not only do 77% of likely general election voters oppose amnesty for illegal aliens, but 56% back deportation of every illegal, according to the Tea Party Patriots Action (TPPA) poll conducted by McLaughlin released Wednesday.

"Amnesty for illegal aliens is unfair, unsafe, deeply unpopular — and wrong," Tea Party Patriots Action Honorary Chair Jenny Beth Martin wrote in a statement. "According to our survey, more than three-quarters of likely voters agree that it's wrong to reward those who 'jumped the line' ahead of those who went through the process legally.

"And a majority of likely voters agree that every illegal alien should be deported."

The polls sends the message to Congress – and potentially even Trump when it comes to farmers employing illegals – that open borders are unpopular for likely voters.

"Congress and the administration should heed our polling data as they continue the process of repairing our country from the disastrous 'open border' policies of the previous administration," Martin's statement continued.

Breaking down the poll results:

77% agree "it is neither fair nor right to allow a particular group of illegal immigrants to 'jump in the line' and be awarded the benefits of legal status and a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship before the hundreds of thousands of potential legal immigrants who have followed the law and waited in line for years" – just 13% disagree. Broken down by party: 86% of Republicans agree. 71% of Democrats agree. 71% of independents agree.

56% agree "everyone who has entered the country illegally, regardless of what additional crimes they may or may not have committed while in America and regardless of their employment status, should be deported" – just 34% disagree. Broken down by party: 79% of Republicans agree. 33% of Democrats agree. 52% of independents agree.



Also, the passage of the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) has wide support among voters after former President Joe Biden's open border has been closed by Trump:

83% agree "proof of United States citizenship should be required to register to vote in American elections" – just 13% disagree. Broken down by party: 92% of Republicans agree. 73% of Democrats agree. 82% of independents agree.

79% agree "voters should be required to provide identification when voting, including when casting absentee, mail-in, and overseas ballots, to ensure that the person is who they claim to be" – just 15% disagree. Broken down by party: 89% of Republicans agree. 70% of Democrats agree. 76% of independents agree.



"Voters overwhelmingly back proof of citizenship and voter ID requirements," Martin's statement continued. "This is an urgent issue, given the flood of illegal aliens who entered our country during the Biden years, on top of the millions of illegal aliens who were already in our country prior to that.

"That's why Tea Party Patriots Action will continue to push for enactment of the SAVE Act to safeguard the integrity of our elections by requiring documentary proof of citizenship before a new voter is allowed to register."

The McLaughlin & Associates polled 1,000 likely general election voters July 15, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.