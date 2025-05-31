McClatchy to Fold 2 Celebrity Magazines in June

The ever-shrinking world of physical publications will see two supermarket mainstays — In Touch Weekly and Life & Style — print their final physical copies in June, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Despite the best efforts of many of our talented colleagues, we have been unable to develop a profitable business model for four of our magazine titles. First for Women, In Touch, Life & Style and Closer will publish their final editions between June 20 and 27,” McClatchy spokeswoman Julie Pendley said in a statement to the outlet.

"We are grateful for the meaningful contributions of the affected employees and are providing support during the transition,” she added.

In the era of instantaneous pop-culture news available on Instagram, X, and TikTok, the cost of publishing a monthly celebrity digest has become untenable.

At its peak, In Touch, which first hit stands in 2002 and catered to “ the celebrity obsessed reader,” had an audience of 3.2 million readers. Its sister publication Life & Style focused on celebrity fashions and called itself “the perfect intersection of Celebrity News and Hollywood style."

Life & Style once hit 7.6 million consumers when accounting for print circulation and social media. Although the celebrity magazines will no longer be available in print, they will maintain their social media presence where each claim north of 500,000 followers.