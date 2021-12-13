Homeland Sec. Mayorkas Promises Strong Federal Response to Storms

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who on Sunday toured the devastation caused by the massive tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky, this weekend, promised Monday that the administration will remain there and in other places to help people rebuild and recover.

"It was absolutely devastating, heartbreaking," Mayorkas said on CNN's "New Day." "We saw a city that was decimated. No houses standing, no schools. The doors of the fire station were blown off. And of course, we visited the candle factory where people were working the night shift to make some extra money and be able to provide candles to Americans around the country, and it was nothing but rubble."

The tornado that hit Mayfield, part of a network of storms that ripped through several states Friday, left an "extraordinary level of devastation" but Mayorkas said that at President Joe Biden's direction, "it's also an extraordinary federal response."

The White House issued an emergency declaration Saturday for Kentucky, and a federal disaster declaration Sunday, said Mayorkas.

"This is allowing us to provide individual assistance to the victims of the devastating tornado," said Mayorkas. "We are there today; we were there yesterday; and we will be there throughout to enable the people to recover and rebuild."

FEMA is also assisting with temporary housing and will be interviewing survivors to learn what assistance they will need and to determine what their insurance will cover, so the federal government can fill the gaps.

"I can assure the people of Mayfield, the people of Benton, the people in the eight counties that were devastated by the tornado, that we're not there temporarily," said Mayorkas. "We're there with them the whole way. The president has made that commitment. He has directed us accordingly, and I can assure the people that will indeed be the case."

The most immediate logistical challenge, he said, is the need for basics, such as water, fuel, shelter, and communications capacity.

"We are working very closely with state and local officials, emergency responders from across the state, across the country to deliver on those needs," said Mayorkas. "We're also providing food, clothing, blankets. It's cold in December in western Kentucky. That heat is something we're mindful of. It's not just providing the medium and long term, but delivering for the people, what they need right now to get through the night, having their homes destroyed but two days ago."