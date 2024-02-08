×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayor | eric adams | new york city | section 8 | housing | city council

NYC Council to Sue Mayor Adams Over Housing Voucher Laws

By    |   Thursday, 08 February 2024 01:32 PM EST

The New York City Council is set to sue Mayor Eric Adams after he declined to implement the city's updated housing voucher program laws.

Council members will vote Thursday to permit Speaker Adrienne Adams to begin the legal processes after city hall did not implement the new CityFHEPS reform laws by Wednesday Feb. 7. The mayor vetoed the new guidelines last summer, contending if implemented, they would cost the city $17 billion over five years and not the $10 billion the council had estimated.

The City Council promptly overrode the mayor's veto the following month by 42-8 vote, setting up the showdown lawsuit.

Of the four laws enacted, three were determined to be the most economically prohibitive. They would allow New Yorkers to apply for vouchers without entering the shelter system if facing eviction, ending a rule requiring people to stay in shelters for 90 days before becoming eligible for a voucher, and bar landlords from deducting costs of utility bills from a voucher. The income level of cutoff to qualify for aid would also increase.

As initially envisioned, the Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) program was set up to provide "federal funding for subsides that help eligible low-income families to rent decent, safe, and affordable housing in a neighborhood of their choice," according to their website.

"The city has a responsibility to comply with local laws and the council must maintain its legal options to ensure compliance," council spokesperson Rendy Desamours said. "We will be voting on a resolution authorizing the council to pursue legal action enforcing these housing solutions because the help they could provide to New Yorkers facing rising evictions and homelessness cannot be ignored."

Mayor Adams is no stranger to litigation. In December 2023, The United Federation of Teachers sued the city and Mayor Adams to stop proposed $2 billion in budget cuts to public schools.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The New York City Council is set to sue Mayor Eric Adams after he declined to implement the city's updated housing voucher program laws.
mayor, eric adams, new york city, section 8, housing, city council
310
2024-32-08
Thursday, 08 February 2024 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved