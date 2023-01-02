×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew bunson | pope benedict | pope francis | death | catholic | contrast

Dr. Matthew Bunson to Newsmax: 'on the Surface,' Benedict and Francis Contrast

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 09:44 PM EST

Dr. Matthew Bunson, a senior fellow at the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, told Newsmax that "on the surface," the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI appeared to contrast with Pope Francis.

Speaking with "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday, Bunson said, "on the surface, there seems to be a real marked contrast between the two of them. Benedict was retiring. He has the reputation, certainly in some quarters, of being a conservative. Pope Francis, unfairly I think, in some quarters is described as a liberal."

"One of the things that's striking, though," Bunson added, "is that the two of them actually, over the last nine years, had a very good working relationship — a great deal of respect for each other — partly because Pope Francis could lean on Pope Benedict knowing that he was literally the only person on the face of the earth who could appreciate exactly what it is to be the Pope — to be the Vicar of Christ — the head of the Catholic Church."

Bunson pointed out that while some considered themselves a follower of Benedict or a follower of Francis, for the two Popes, the theologian says, they "rejected" such positions. Instead, Bunson said, "As we saw throughout his retirement, Pope Benedict was very clear in saying that Pope Francis was his Pope. Did he agree with every decision that Francis made? Certainly not. But as a loyal Catholic, as a faithful Catholic, Benedict understood who was Pope."

On Saturday, the Vatican announced the death of Benedict. He was 95. Benedict will lie in state Monday at St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis will attend the Pope emeritus' funeral Mass on Thursday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Dr. Matthew Bunson, a senior fellow at the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, told Newsmax that "on the surface," the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI appeared to contrast with Pope Francis.
matthew bunson, pope benedict, pope francis, death, catholic, contrast
322
2023-44-02
Monday, 02 January 2023 09:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved