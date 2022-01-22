Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: People in Montana 'Not Pleased' With Biden

President Joe Biden may have a good opinion of his first year in office, but people in Montana "certainly see things drastically different," Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Saturday.

"What we see are empty grocery store shelves," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"We see empty schools because of the mandates that keep our children out. We see rising gasoline prices and energy prices at a time when it's hitting those who can least afford it. We see chaos overseas…pick a subject matter, and we're having problems."

Montanans also oppose vaccines and mandates, said Rosendale, so "no, they're not pleased with this administration."

Rosendale also addressed Biden's comments about breaking the Build Back Better bill down into components, telling Newsmax that the climate change portion of the bill is "particularly troubling."

"When he says energy, he's not talking about oil," said Rosendale. "He's talking about renewables. He's talking about the Green New Deal…we have rising energy costs. Oil is about $85-$86 a barrel and again, gasoline prices are nearly double what they were when he took office."

But the "most sorrowful" part of the issue is that the prices do not need to be so high, as 'we have the resources right here," said the congressman.

"When Biden took the presidency, we were energy dominant, not just energy independent, and that is where our nation should be," said Rosendale.

"It's good for our economy. It's good for the jobs, and it certainly is good and safe for national security. And when you start closing down the production of oil and gas resources by eliminating the Keystone XL pipeline and the Michigan pipeline that's in the process right now being utilized and stopping the leasing of oil and gas resources on federal lands, this is very problematic."

Meanwhile, Rosendale said he has put forward legislation to address healthcare needs and to expand access and increase quality while driving down costs.

"I brought forward legislation to address the immigration issue," said Rosendale. "We've had two million encounters on the southern border. That is nearly twice the population of the entire state of Montana. We've got a refugee problem that has not been addressed. We brought 82,000 Afghan refugees into our country, of which only 700 had been vetted."

Rosendale, a member of the House Veterans' Committee, also discussed the mandate for military members to be vaccinated against COVID, commenting that people with years of service are being denied the ability to remain on duty.

"How in the world can you be discharging all of these experienced service members and say that it's helping the readiness of our military?" said Rosendale. "This is a purging of our military is what it is. Call it for what it is. It's very problematic and I'm pursuing every avenue possible to make sure that we can eliminate these vaccination mandates."

