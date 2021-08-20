Pennsylvania State Senator: 2020 Election Audit Blocked

Republican Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano says his efforts to put together an Arizona-style audit of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, have been blocked by members of his own party, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

Mastriano reportedly made his comments in a Facebook video that has since been deleted, according to the Examiner.

He said Pennsylvania Republican leaders were thwarting his bid to start an audit in the state and have blocked him from issuing subpoenas to election officials in Philadelphia, York, and Tioga counties.

"The powers that be made sure that didn't happen," Mastriano said without providing details.

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported that Mastriano, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said his cause had "been weakened and diminished."

"We’re not in a very good spot right now," he said. "I put my name out there to get it done, and I’ve been stopped for the time being. If there’s a way I could do it without being stopped, a way around this momentary impediment, you know I would find it."

And the news site said he cited a "betrayal" from an unidentified group that worked with him to push for the audit.

"I’ve warned these ladies — don’t let it get to your head," he said. "Watch out for pride. Remember those who helped you get there, and it’s already forgotten. The star will burn out."

In July, Mastriano issued a comprehensive statement on his issuing letters to the counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the state's election system.

"A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 general election and the 2021 primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system," Mastriano said. "Voting is the fundamental right of all citizens. We should continually look for ways to improve the voting process to ensure every voice is heard."

But the Capital-Star reported the three counties refused to comply.