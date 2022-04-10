×
Steady Scheffler Wins Masters

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 April 2022 07:24 PM

World number one Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday while Cameron Smith's Green Jacket hopes, like so many others, disappeared in a watery grave in Amen Corner.

American Scheffler started the final round at sunny Augusta National with a three-shot advantage over Australian Smith and quickly saw it chopped to one after two holes.

But the 25-year-old American did not panic, carding a one-under 71 to post a winning total of 10-under 278, three clear of Rory McIlroy, to collect his first major title.

McIlroy had the round of the day by returning an eight-under 64 as the Northern Irishman made a stirring late charge in a bid to claim the elusive Masters title that would have allowed him to complete the career Grand Slam.

The year's first major was poised for a thrilling showdown between the planet's two hottest golfers in Scheffler, winner of three of his last five PGA Tour starts, and Smith, who claimed golf's unofficial fifth major at the Players Championship in March, headed out in the final pairing.

That was the way the final round unfolded until the par three 12th in the heart of notorious Amen Corner when Smith, trailing Scheffler by three, put his tee shot into Rae's Creek and took a triple bogey six, sending him down the leaderboard.

A rattled Smith never recovered, slumping to a one-over 73 to finish five back in a tie for third with Irishman Shane Lowry, who closed with 69. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


