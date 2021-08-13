Parents Claim Profane Mask Video Shown to Texas Elementary Kids

A teacher at a Corpus Christi, Texas, elementary school is at the center of a controversy involving a video containing vulgar language about wearing masks, according to KRIS-TV.

The video urges viewers to wear a mask. Parents claim their children told them a teacher at Gibson Elementary School shared it with them.

Newsweek said the video can be found here.

The video is set to the tune of "Be Our Guest" from the film "Beauty and the Beast."

It contains lyrics like "Try not to be so grouchy. Put your faith in Fauci."

And it also contains lyrics like this: "Wear a mask. Get your head out of you’re a**"

And this one: "Hard to breathe. Feels too hot Quit your b****ing. Here's a thought."

Robin Shover, a parent of a student at the school, told the TV station: "It is propaganda and I think it’s not only being pushed on our children, but it’s being forced on our children."

Another parent, Helen Kunkel, said it was an inappropriate use of school time.

"If you can't have religion in school, say prayers, or anything like that, why are you going to teach that?" Kunkel said. "Why are you going to show the kids that? That teacher is taking it upon herself to educate my kids in a way I don’t want them educated."

And Shover claimed it was not the first time this particular teacher has shown inappropriate videos to students. Both she and Kunkel said they alerted the principal to the latest video, who assured them the matter was going to be handled.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District, released the following statement:

"Corpus Christi ISD advises parents and guardians who have specific concerns and information about what their child hears or sees in the classroom to speak with the campus principal or district administration. All complaints are taken seriously and investigated while maintaining the confidentiality and the privacy of complainants, students and employees."