US Plans to Extend Transportation Mask Mandate Through Jan. 18, Sources Say

people lined up at an airport wearing face masks
Passengers at Orlando International Airport earlier this month. (Sipa via AP Images)

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 04:54 PM

President Joe Biden's administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters.

Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, the three people briefed on the matter said.

The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept 13.

TSA declined comment and CDC officials did not immediately comment.

The current CDC order, which has been in place since soon after Biden took office in January, requires the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.

It requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares and at transportation hubs such as airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

The requirements have been the source of some friction, especially aboard U.S. airlines, where some travelers have refused to wear masks. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday that since Jan. 1 it has received reports from airlines of 2,867 passengers refusing to wear a mask.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


