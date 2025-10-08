WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mask mandate | sonoma county | covid | flu | california

Mask Mandates Return to Calif. Wine Country

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 09:29 PM EDT

A California wine country county has issued strengthening vaccine guidance this week and has ordered masks to be worn inside healthcare facilities due to an increased risk of COVID-19 as flu season begins.

Dr. Karen Smith, Interim Health Officer for Sonoma County, has mandated that masks must be worn in specified healthcare settings including skilled nursing facilities, areas of long-term care with nursing services, rehabilitation centers, infusion centers and dialysis centers.

"The risk to vulnerable patients of COVID, flu and other respiratory viruses in healthcare facilities remains significant, so it continues to be important for face masks to be used in patient care areas when seasonal risk of exposure to one or more viruses is high," Smith said.  

The mask mandate lasts from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2026, with Smith able to expand facility coverage as needed. The requirement will be renewed annually unless revoked.

Masks and their effectiveness have been a relatively consistent dividing line between liberal and conservative cities since the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020.

Some have maintained that masks are ineffective when applied in a real-world setting, citing the Cochrane review that critics say proved masks don't work, while others say the study was misinterpreted.  

Civil libertarians contend mask mandates remain a form of government overreach particularly when fines or other punishments are implemented.

"In California, vaccines remain covered by insurance for residents of all ages -- and they remain the best protection we have against respiratory virus infections," Smith added.  

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A California wine country county has issued strengthening vaccine guidance this week and has ordered masks to be worn inside health care facilities due to an increased risk of COVID-19 as flu season begins.
mask mandate, sonoma county, covid, flu, california
248
2025-29-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved