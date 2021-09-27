×
Massachusetts Man Attacks Rail Conductor After Refusing to Wear a Mask

train sits in station
(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Monday, 27 September 2021 01:34 PM

A Massachusetts man was arrested on Wednesday after attacking a rail conductor who asked him to put on a mask, The Hill reported.

Daniel Libby, 40, was boarding a train at the Braintree MBTA Commuter Rail Station when a conductor asked him to put on a mask. "Libby responded with several expletives and refused to place a mask on. It was then alleged Libby shoved the victim and used his shoulder to force his way into the train," according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Libby was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a public official after refusing directives from police officers.

The CDC has issued mask requirements for public transportation. Not wearing a mask on public transportation has been the cause of multiple incidents over the last year, especially on airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 4,385 instances of unruly passengers over the past year, over 70% involving passengers who refused to comply with the federal mask mandate.

President Joe Biden has ordered the TSA to double fines on passengers who refuse to wear masks.

Monday, 27 September 2021 01:34 PM
