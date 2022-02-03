After Defunding School Cops, Maryland County Now Wants Them Back

Officials in Maryland's Montgomery County, who defunded school police programs last year, now want a law enforcement presence in schools for the foreseeable future, The Washington Free Beacon is reporting.

The school district had asked police to return to schools following a school shooting late last month of a 15-year-old. A 17-year-old high school student was charged as an adult on attempted second-degree murder in the case, according to The Washington Post.

Police returned to the schools after the shooting, as county school officials asked them to stay for just a week.

But the Free Beacon reported now Montgomery County Public Schools is asking police to continue with no end date set.

"Our police partners are extending their presence on high school campuses," Montgomery County Public Schools Communications Director Chris Cram told the Free Beacon.

"At the same time, an extensive workgroup has begun the work to ensure safe and equitable schools in MCPS. This work includes developing a vision for safety, security, and well-being right through to ensuring incident command structure during crisis is ready for appropriate response."

According to the Free Beacon, school officials last March had stripped funding for its school officer resource program. The move was sparked by pressure from those who noted a disproportionate number of Black students arrested in the district.

The police department told the Free Beacon it will maintain a presence in school buildings until Feb. 11; however, the school district is expected to request further help before then.