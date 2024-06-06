Md. School Forced to Rescind Pledge of Allegiance Mandate

A public elementary school in Frederick County, Maryland, reversed its requirement that students and teacher take part in the pledge of allegiance after a free-speech nonprofit group pressured the school.

Twin Ridge Elementary School in Mount Airy, Maryland, in April emailed a reminder that students and teachers were required to "stand and face the flag and while standing, give an approved salute and recite in unison the pledge of allegiance" according to the Maryland Education Code.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) got involved after a complaint from a teacher at the school and sent a letter to Twin Ridge principal Heather Hobbs on May 30 to express its concern about a "threat to freedom of conscience."

One day later, Twin Ridge sent a corrective letter to students and staff saying, "any student or teacher who wishes to be excused from the requirements … shall be excused."

"The First Amendment protects not only your right to express yourself, but also the right to refrain from doing so," FIRE Senior Program Officer Stephanie Jablonsky said in a press release. "That includes refusing to salute the flag. Mandatory patriotism is no patriotism at all."