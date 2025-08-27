Rep. Mary Miller Introduces Trans Athlete Ban From Girls' Sports

Rep. Mary Miller has introduced legislation to block transgender participants from girls' sports and restrict their access to girls' bathrooms.

The legislation requires applying Title IX’s biological definitions of sex — male and female — to determine access to sports and facilities.

Miller said in a post that her legislation is designed to "secure Title IX's original purpose of protecting biological girls' sports, privacy, and opportunities."

The Illinois Republican said the legislation supports the executive order issued by President Donald Trump on the day of his second inauguration, addressing the issue of defending women from gender ideology.

Trump's order spells out: "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Miller wrote that "the Left is erasing decades of progress for women by forcing girls to compete and share private spaces with men. We cannot let this continue."

Related issues have not escaped the attention of Trump. Last week, he posted a warning to California schools that are still enforcing transgender policies. Trump wrote, "Any California school district that doesn't adhere to our Transgender policies will not be funded."

The president signed a directive in February blocking federal funding for schools that ignore his policies by allowing transgender girls or women to compete in female sports.