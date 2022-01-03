Colorado Authorities Not Ruling Out Arson as Cause of Marshall Fire

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) told KDVR on Saturday they are not ruling out arson as the cause of the Marshall Fire in Colorado that took its toll on 991 structures and damaged another 127.

"We're looking into the cause and origin of the fire," Sheriff Joe Pelle told KUSA. "If it turns out to be arson or reckless behavior with fire, we'll take appropriate actions. It was a red flag day, the day of the fire, so there shouldn't have been any burning."

The BCSO also confirmed deputies conducted a search warrant at a rural property they believe might be connected to the start of the fire.

"We are actively investigating a number of tips that came in [Friday] from the community," the sheriff said. "One of those tips has resulted in us executing a search warrant on a property."

Pelle added at least seven people were injured in the 6,000-acre wildfire that erupted in the suburbs of Denver on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Colorado's governor said Sunday the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be assisting the sheriff's department in probing the origin of the fire.

"Gov. Jared Polis confirms the FBI is helping investigate the cause of the fire," Allison Sherry, a reporter for Colorado Public Radio, posted to Twitter.