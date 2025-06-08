Sen. Mullin Backs Trump Sending National Guard to LA

Sen. Markwayne Mullin defended President Donald Trump's sending the National Guard to the Los Angeles area, telling CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that it was crucial despite denials by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Oklahoma Republican said that "if the governor or the mayor of a city isn't willing to protect the citizens of his state or the city, then the president will."

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement on Saturday that Trump's move "is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions," insisting that "L.A. authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need."

Mullin shot back, calling Newsom a "very weak, lawless governor ... who is not enforcing the nation's laws," adding that he "does not know why a governor would want to try and protect illegal activity going on in his state" and that "the American people elected the president to restore law and order back to our streets."

The senator stressed that "words are cheap, especially when you got video. ... Did it look like it was under control? It doesn't. It is absolutely not in control. You saw rioters throwing rocks, throwing fireworks, being extremely aggressive towards not just federal agents, but even the county and the local [police department] that was there."

Mullin added that California "has basically become a sanctuary state, and the American people don't want that."

Trump on Saturday called for the deployment of 2,000 members of the National Guard amid violent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the L.A. area, The Hill reported