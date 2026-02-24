Sen. Mullin Urges Americans: Forgo Spring Break in Mexico

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., warned Americans on Tuesday to reconsider spring break travel to Mexico after violent clashes erupted following the killing of a major cartel leader.

"Anybody that's planning on going to Mexico for spring break … I mean, my chiropractor called me yesterday and said he's still planning on going to Cancun, I said, 'Are you crazy?'" Mullin said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"No one should be going down there right now; it is very volatile, and the United States is laser-focused on watching what's taking place," he added.

The unrest flared in western Mexico after Mexican authorities said the army killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during an operation Feb. 22 near Tapalpa in Jalisco.

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising near Puerto Vallarta and travelers running through the terminal at Guadalajara's airport as roadblocks and vehicle fires disrupted transportation corridors in parts of Jalisco.

Mexico's Embassy in Washington said on social media that the security situation "has now stabilized," adding that transit corridors were reopening and airline operations were resuming, including at Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued security alerts urging Americans in parts of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and areas of Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon to shelter in place as security forces conducted operations and later said some areas had returned to normal conditions.

A subsequent U.S. advisory said conditions had returned to normal in parts of Quintana Roo, home to resort destinations such as Cancun, but warned travelers to exercise increased caution and monitor official updates.

Officials also urged Americans to follow local instructions and avoid crowds.

The State Department has long advised Americans to avoid travel to several Mexican states because of violent crime and kidnapping risks, and U.S. authorities have increased pressure on Mexico to disrupt fentanyl and methamphetamine networks tied to major cartels.

U.S. officials had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of Oseguera Cervantes, while describing the Jalisco New Generation cartel as a major transnational criminal organization operating in Mexico and abroad.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said transportation and tourism operations in the hard-hit region were expected to fully resume as security forces cleared blockades and reopened key roads.

Mullin argued that cartel infighting after Oseguera Cervantes' death created "a great opportunity for us, and Mexico, to take them all out."

"Now, are we going to eliminate all the drug trafficking in the world? Absolutely not," he said.

"But can we get a handle on it again? Absolutely."

Mexican authorities said the operation that located the cartel leader relied on surveillance that helped special forces find him, and officials warned that retaliation and splinter violence could persist even as airports and major highways reopened.