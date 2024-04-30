Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Hypocrisy Enabling Campus Riots

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the silence from mainstream media and the Biden administration as pro-terrorist activists occupy a building at Columbia University is hypocrisy at its worst.

Very recently, a student wearing a MAGA hat on campus was labeled a micro-aggression, Donald Trump supporters were "domestic terrorists," conservative speakers were run off college campuses, but actual domestic terrorists are now in control at Columbia, Mullin said, adding, "Where is the common ground?"

Further, Mullin asserted that all President Joe Biden sees occupying Hamilton Hall on Columbia is votes.

"What you're seeing is hypocrisy from the media," Mullin said on "Wake Up America." "It wasn't just a couple of years ago when a MAGA hat on campus was making people feel uncomfortable, and they removed them and would expel them from school.

"Now you're having true individuals that are chanting, 'We are Hamas,' which is a terrorist organization; you have these individuals chanting, 'From the river to the sea,' which is annihilation genocide, at its best, of the Jewish people; and you're having the administration silent, and you're having campuses be silent; and you have a [TV] host like Whoopi Goldberg go out there and say that they had the right to protest."

He added: "Because remember, MAGA supporters were domestic terrorists. And now you have individuals that are literally saying, 'We are Hamas,' which is a terrorist organization, and the DOJ, FBI and the White House is silent on this. Are you kidding me?"

Mullin said the worst of the agitators aren't even students, but that doesn't matter to the Democratic candidate.

"Most of these individuals aren't even students; these are agitators that are being paid to go to these campuses," Mullin said. "And the media is playing right in the hands of it, and the administration, because it's a political year, are afraid to move because they think it's their voter bloc."

Mullin said it's past time to call in the National Guard at Columbia.

"And in fact the governor of the state should be willing to do this. I guarantee you if this was taking place in Oklahoma, there is no question Gov. [Kevin] Stitt would do that in a heartbeat," Mullin said. "And it's absolutely ridiculous … what you're hearing out of the White House, speaking words that come cheap. Actions is what actually needs to take place here.

"It was just a couple of years ago, when Republicans were considered hate speech when they were trying to give commencement speeches or simply speak on the campuses," Mullin added. "They were literally ran out of the campus, and you're allowing individuals to literally take over your campus and truly spew hate speeches out of their mouth … and the administration is silent on this.

"Who are we?"

