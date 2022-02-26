Trump's Words as Strong as Ever at CPAC

Showing arguably his strongest words since his presidency, Donald Trump dropped some bold words as he took down myriad critics, opposing political forces, and world enemies at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

In addition to saying he told Taliban leaders, "don't f**king kill our soldiers," Trump blasted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for funding Democrats' election takeover in 2020 after kissing his "a**," and said Democrats' election reforms claims as defending Democracy as a lot of "bullsh*t."

"I've seen the anger and the hatred and the horror at the 2020 election," Trump told the Orlando, Florida, crowd. "All the while, they claim as they are the ones defending democracy. They say they are the ones that are going to defend your democracy and your justice.

"It's a lot of bullsh*t. That's what it is.

"When we win, we will defeat this corrupt political establishment, we will save our republic, and we will restore constitutional government of by and for the people. The Washington swamp knows that we are coming to break their grip on power forever; that is why they are so desperate to stop us. They will go to any lengths."

Trump took aim at Zuckerberg for his alleged millions in impacting the 2020 president election, including mail-in drop boxes disproportionately in Democrat-heavy areas.

"Let's do a full forensic audit of the $417 million given by Mark Zuckerberg, who used to come to the White House and kiss my a**," Trump said to raucous cheers.

Trump blasted Democrats not reporting the Zuckerberg dollars as political donations, "that they spent to take over local election offices in key Democrat counties."

"I believe you're going to be hearing a lot of it," Trump continued. "You know, if you're a person that wants to make a contribution, you're allowed to give less than $6,000; otherwise, they put you in jail.

"He gave $417 million. What the hell is going on? What are we doing?"

Trump lamented the two-tiered system of justice with election contributions, adding, "$6,000 and you go to jail; $417 million spread all over the place."

"It's something that obviously is going to have to be looked at," he added. "It is so horrible. What's happening to our country? We need a full accounting of all of the illegitimate turnout efforts, illegal drop boxes, and ballot harvesting that's taken place."

The strong speech and words seemed to ignite the CPAC crowd as Trump made a state of the Republican Party speech that sets up a pivotal 2022 midterm election campaign and portends a future declaration on intentions for Trump to run for president again shortly after.

"Reporters asked me if I thought President Putin was smart; I said, 'Of course, he's smart – to which I was greeted with, 'ah, that's such a terrible thing to say.'"

Trump added he is saying Putin is merely outsmarting Biden, our "dumb" leaders, and other world leaders.

"NATO nations and indeed the world, as he looks over what's happening strategically with no repercussions or threats whatsoever," Trump continued. "They're not so smart. They're looking the opposite of smart: 'If you take over Ukraine, we're going to sanction you.'

"They say, 'sanction? Well, that's a pretty weak statement.' Putin is saying, 'oh, they're going to sanction me; they sanctioned me for the last 25 years – you mean I can take over all the country, and they're gonna sanction me. You mean they're not going to blow us to pieces?'"

"The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is, but that our leaders are dumb — they so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity.

"Putin is playing Biden like a drum, and it is not a pretty thing to watch, and it would have been so easy for me to stop this travesty from happening."