WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mark zuckerberg | meta | smart | ai glasses | trial | los angeles | judge

Judge Raps Zuckerberg, Meta Team Over AI Glasses in Court

By    |   Thursday, 19 February 2026 07:11 PM EST

A California judge scolded members of Mark Zuckerberg's legal team after they showed up to a Los Angeles courtroom wearing Meta Ray-Ban glasses — camera-equipped smart eyewear — during a high-stakes trial over social media's impact on children.

"The judge upbraided the Meta team and said, 'If you guys have recorded anything, you have to dispose of it, or I will hold you in contempt,'" Jacob Ward, a technology journalist and host of "The Rip Current" podcast, told CBS News on Wednesday.

Ward described the episode as "an extraordinary misstep" by Meta.

It remains unclear whether members of Zuckerberg's team were actively using the devices inside the courtroom or how long the glasses were worn.

Recording devices and cameras are generally prohibited in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where strict rules govern courtroom conduct.

"Judicial officers have the discretion to place limitations on video recording and photography in their courtroom," a spokesperson for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County told CBS News, citing local and state rules.

Judge Carolyn Kuhl, who is presiding over the case, ordered anyone wearing artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses in the courtroom to remove them immediately. She also warned that any attempt to use facial recognition technology to identify jurors would not be tolerated.

"This is very serious," she reportedly said.

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses retail for between $299 and $799 and are capable of taking photos and recording video — raising concerns about privacy and courtroom security.

Zuckerberg appeared in court as part of a closely watched trial examining whether Meta and Alphabet-owned YouTube intentionally designed their social media platforms to drive compulsive use among minors.

The plaintiff, identified only by the initials "KGM," alleges that early exposure to social media led to addiction and damaged her mental health — claims that strike at the heart of the national debate over Big Tech's influence on America's youth.

Newsmax reached out to Meta for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A California judge scolded members of Mark Zuckerberg's legal team after they showed up to a Los Angeles courtroom wearing Meta Ray-Ban glasses – camera-equipped smart eyewear – during a high-stakes trial over social media's impact on children.
mark zuckerberg, meta, smart, ai glasses, trial, los angeles, judge
323
2026-11-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved